Dippin’ Dots lays off 65 employees, including at Paducah facility due to COVID-19 pandemic

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Dippin’ Dots laid off 65 employees, 45 of those worked at corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in Paducah.
According to the company, some of those individuals were furloughed in April. In addition to those furloughs, 17 employees were laid off in April.
The total number of employees laid off in April and this week due to COVID-19 is 82, with 62 of those based in Paducah. The cuts were across all departments.
Dippin’ Dots released the following statement:
"Dippin’ Dots is adjusting its workforce as part of a plan to manage through the COVID-19 situation. This was a difficult decision for us because our team members are like family.
"The tourism, hospitality, shopping and entertainment industries have reduced operations to do their part to help slow the spread of this virus. We support their response, knowing the impact their decisions have on our business. Right now, nothing is more important than everyone working together to defeat this virus.
“As a result, it is necessary for us to align our business operations with the reality of the market to protect the future of our company. We will work with those impacted by this decision to help them receive the benefits and resources available to them. We are confident our country and our company will navigate this public health crisis successfully.”
According to Dippin’ Dots, it still has approximately 125 employees, and the business is still operating.
