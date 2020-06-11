Cleaning service regains strength after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Merry Maids cleaning service in Cape Girardeau lost a month’s worth of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since they reopened last month, they have been short staffed but are working their way up to being at full strength again.
They have incorporated extra disinfecting habits into their daily routines to keep employees and customers safe.
“This hit us hard. It was hard to shut down our business and, not knowing what the future was going to hold, it was really tough,” Bill Crowell said.
They are now adding more employees so they can take new customers.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.