Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept.: 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to Lake of the Ozarks boat party

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported they currently know of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to a Lake of the Ozarks exposure on May 29-31.
According to the health center, the exposure was a boat party. They ask that you contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures.
On Thursday, the Center reported 101 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 29 probable cases, making a total of 130 cases.
They said 87 of the 130 cases had recovered. There have been three deaths in the county from COVID-19.
The health center also released results from the June 5 mass testing event. They said there were 411 total Missouri residents tested and 361 total Cape Girardeau County residents. Of those, one Cape Girardeau County resident was a confirmed positive case.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.