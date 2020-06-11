Cape Girardeau Co. Health Dept.: 4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to Lake of the Ozarks boat party

The Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Dept. gave an update on COVID-19 cases in the county. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Dept.)
By Amber Ruch | June 11, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:57 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported they currently know of four confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to a Lake of the Ozarks exposure on May 29-31.

According to the health center, the exposure was a boat party. They ask that you contact the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center at 573-335-7846 with any information or questions you may have about the potential exposures.

On Thursday, the Center reported 101 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 29 probable cases, making a total of 130 cases.

They said 87 of the 130 cases had recovered. There have been three deaths in the county from COVID-19.

The health center also released results from the June 5 mass testing event. They said there were 411 total Missouri residents tested and 361 total Cape Girardeau County residents. Of those, one Cape Girardeau County resident was a confirmed positive case.

