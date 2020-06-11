Buying Fireworks during Pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Chris Sander is the president of powder monkey fireworks and this year he’s heavily pushing online fireworks sales.
“We’ve got the website going for sure. So, if you don’t want to come out to the retail store or tents you can shop online. Order it and then you come to the tent. We will have it pulled and picked ready for you.”
He tells me that ordering your fireworks early, is one of the ways he plans to keep customers safe.
“It limits the interaction between the employees and the customers. And it’s a great way to social distance.”
Sander also says both of his cape locations will be set up so you can safely purchase items right from his tent.
“They’ll be markings on the floor, indicating where 6 feet will be to stay your distance away from another person. There will be a limit of people in the tent so there is not a crowd. Based on sq feet per the recommendations from the county and the city.”
Sander says its best to place those firework orders now, because due to the corona virus, some items might be delayed.
“It was obviously an issue getting product from China where the Corona Virus Started. And they have had issues making fireworks so, there may be some shortages of items. But it you order it online and order it early, we will be sure to have the items that we list on our website.”
Sander tells us you can shop online for your fireworks from your favorite retailer at any time, while on site sales begin June 27th.
