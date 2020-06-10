Woman facing drug and child endangerment charges after 2 toddlers were found unsupervised

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On 10 June, around 2:40 p.m., Graves County deputies and Child Protective Services were dispatched to an address just North of Wingo.
On arrival two toddlers, ages 2 and 3, were located, playing in the back yard of a house, but no one was present.
On further investigation, deputies discovered that the children lived at a house down the road facing US 45 South.
When deputies arrived, the front door was open.
After knocking and announcing, Nika Jones, age 24 of Wingo, came to the door and was asking where her kids were.
Jones stated that she was asleep when the children got out of the house.
Upon further investigation of the house, deputies discovered multiple biohazards and physical hazards for the children inside.
Marijuana was also located in Jones’ bedroom.
Jones was arrested and charged with four counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
She was transported and lodged at the Graves County Jail.
