What you need to know June 10

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 10.
Scattered rain and storms continue to push through southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee this morning.
Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Gusty winds between 30 to 40 mph stick around through the afternoon.
There will be peeks of sunshine the first half of the day, but more clouds push into the area this afternoon. Scattered sprinkles are possible.
High temperatures today will be in the low to upper 70s. Some parts of the Heartland will reach their high temps for the day this morning ahead of a cold front.
The rest of the week and weekend will be sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
- The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing nine-year-old boy considered to be in danger.
- A Springfield, Mo. police officer was hit by a vehicle outside police headquarters. Police said the driver intentionally hit the officer who became trapped under the vehicle.
- More than 500 mourners packed a Houston church to remember George Floyd, whose death has sparked a global reckoning over police brutality and racial prejudice.
- Authorities said they uncovered human remains at an Idaho man’s home as they investigated the disappearance of his new wife’s two children. The case has drawn global attention for its ties to two other mysterious deaths and the couple’s doomsday beliefs.
- Members of the Washington, D.C. National Guard have tested positive for COVID-19 in the wake of the mass protests across the nation’s capital last week.
- The Stoddard County Public Health Center will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing event today in Dexter, Mo.
- Missouri has joined six other states in filing a federal lawsuit against two Texas business for making illegal robocalls.
- After three months of near total blackout of cinemas nationwide, movie theaters are preparing to reopen in July, even if it means only a few titles on the marquee and showings limited to as little as 25 percent capacity.
- A St. Louis college graduate says Merriam-Webster will edit definition of racism after an email exchange.
- IBM is getting out of the facial recognition business, saying it’s concerned about how the technology can be used for mass surveillance and racial profiling.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.