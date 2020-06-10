Tennessee governor signs order to reopen nursing homes to visitors during COVID-19 pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Wednesday nursing homes across the state can soon reopen their doors to visitors.
The governor signed an executive order allowing nursing home visits to begin June 15. He encouraged anyone planning to visit a long-term care facility to first get a COVID-19 test.
Tennessee nursing homes closed to outside visitors in March at the start of the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Lee said every resident in a Tennessee long-term care facility will have been tested for the virus by Friday, and there is a process in place for repeat testing among staff members.
Guidance from the state’s Unified Command Group requires facilities that choose to reopen to visitors to meet the following prerequisites:
- Testing of all staff and residents at least once, and compliance with applicable regulations regarding weekly staff re-testing;
- No new COVID-19 case in residents or staff members in the previous 28 days;
- Compliant with Board for Licensing Health Care Facilities regulations and infection control guidelines;
- Overall stability of the disease burden present in the community where the facility is located.
Long-term care facilities that meet the prerequisites and allow limited visitation must follow guidelines, which include:
- Making appointments prior to visiting and limiting the duration of visits;
- Limiting the number of visitors per resident and daily visitors per facility;
- Enforcing visitor social distancing and mask requirements; and,
- Screening all visitors with symptom and temperature checks immediately upon facility entry.
Long-term care facilities may utilize three options for limited resident visitation to take place:
- In an outdoor setting, weather permitting;
- Using a visitation booth or protective barrier; and,
- A resident’s room if the visitor documents a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours prior to the visit.
The governor also announced the state will resume distribution of free face masks after the EPA deemed them safe.
The Tennessee Department of Health reported more than 600 new cases and 14 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 27,575 cases and 435 deaths.
