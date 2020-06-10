St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau helps parents of students during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland school is not only trying to help students during the pandemic but their parents as well.
The principal of St. Mary Cathedral School, Christine Ostendorf, said she wants to reach out to families that are business owners and show them that the school supports them.
The school association is buying gift certificates to those restaurants and salons.
“I know restaurants are not at their full capacity, they can’t sell as much or make as much money and I know two of them, they’ve had to lay off employees," said Ostendorf.
For more information on getting involved or donating, you can click here to visit their website.
