Southeast Mo. school boards receive Governance Team Award

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some southeast Missouri school boards received the Missouri School Boards’ Association’s 2020 Governance Team Award.
The honored school boards include:
- Affton 101
- Ash Grove R-IV
- Blue Springs R-IV
- Branson R-IV
- Cameron R-I
- Cape Girardeau 63
- Crawford Co. R-I
- Dixon R-I
- Dunklin Co. R-V
- Francis Howell R-III
- Hillsboro R-III
- Independence 30
- Lee’s Summit R-VII
- Liberty 53
- Lindbergh Schools
- Nixa Public Schools
- North Kansas City 74
- Park Hill
- Platte Co. R-III
- Raymore-Peculiar R-II
- Republic R-III
- Ritenour
- Rolla 31
- Sparta R-III
- Ste. Genevieve R-II
- Washington
They met criteria including: being fully accredited, all the school board members have completed essential certifications from MSBA and more.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, governance teams will be formally recognized during the MSBA Annual Conference in cooperation with the Missouri Association of School Administrators in September.
The MSBA is a not-for-profit association to help school boards succeed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.