Sikeston Public Schools to honor seniors with outdoor graduation ceremony

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews with Sikeston Public School were putting the finishing touches on setting up their graduation event for Thursday night.
Chairs were set up with at least six feet of distance in-between each other on the football field where family can enjoy watching them from a safe distance.
There will be 232 graduates walking across the stage and getting their diploma after their school year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is something that when COVID started becoming more prevalent, that I’ve been thinking about for a long time that it’s something we wanted to figure out how to do,” Sikeston High School Principal Doyle Noe said. “Now the day’s kind of here and being able to give these students a chance to walk across the stage and the families an opportunity to see that, that is really special and we’re proud to be able to do that.”
The graduation ceremony starts at 6 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. and attendees must have a ticket to enter.
