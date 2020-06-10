SIH Relief Fund delivers first round of funding to southern Ill. agencies

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The SIH Foundation approved its first round of relief funding for 18 non-profit social service agencies in southern Illinois.
Each agency will receive $1,000 to help with COVID-19-related needs.
Recipients of the funding include:
- Boys & Girls Club of Southern Illinois
- Carbondale Warming Center
- Centerstone
- Coleman Tri County Services
- Crosswalk Community Action Agency
- Daystar Community Program
- Du Quoin Food Pantry
- Family Counseling Center, Inc.
- Good Samaritan Ministries
- Greater Galatia Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry
- Marion Ministerial Alliance
- Perry County Health Department
- Pregnancy Matters
- Shawnee Development Council, Inc.
- Southern Pride Senior Program
- Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry
- Victory Christian Center of Southern Illinois
- White County Senior Citizen’s Center, Inc.
Round 2 applications will be accepted June 8 through June 26. You can click here for more information.
The SIH Relief Fund was created through the SIH Foundation. The money was raised by the people of southern Illinois and individual SIH employees.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.