SIC to reopen Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - Based on the state of Illinois’ plan to restore child care centers, Southeastern Illinois College is planning to reopen the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study on August 3.
Numbers will be severely limited to comply with state mandates.
Only ten children will be allowed in each room with two teachers.
SIC has four rooms, so that means no more than 40 children will be accepted.
One room is for toddlers ages 18 months to 2.5 years, another for 2.5 to three years, and two rooms for pre-K age.
Besides additional cleaning and sanitizing measures to an already highly sanitized location, all children over two will be required to wear a mask.
Each class will have the same teachers and students all day, and there will be no intermingling – playground time will be separate.
Outdoor toys will be separated as much as possible and be disinfected more frequently.
Food will be prearranged for the children – no family-style serving.
No more than one visitor will be allowed for drop-off or pickup only, they will be required to wear a mask, and they will not be allowed in the rooms.
Fever is checked daily upon entering of not only the child, but also of the parent and staff.
The center will be open for care Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
For more information about the Mary Jo Oldham Center for Child Study click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.