S7HD reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
By Jessica Ladd | June 10, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 3:15 PM

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - On June 10, The Southern Seven Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:

  • One man in his 20s from Alexander County
  • One woman in her 20s from Union County

To date, there have been 267 COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven region.

Currently, 126 individuals from the region have recovered.

Southern Seven is also reporting two new deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The individuals were a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s.

Both were from Union County.

There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

