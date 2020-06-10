S7HD reports 2 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SOUTHERN SEVEN REGION, Ill. (KFVS) - On June 10, The Southern Seven Health Department reported two more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by gender and age are as follows:
- One man in his 20s from Alexander County
- One woman in her 20s from Union County
To date, there have been 267 COVID-19 cases in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, 126 individuals from the region have recovered.
Southern Seven is also reporting two new deaths as a result of COVID-19.
The individuals were a male in his 80s and a female in her 90s.
Both were from Union County.
There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
