SEMO Fair Covid19 Preparations

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
The Semo District fair is still scheduled to take place this September, but this year, it’s possible that with the national corona virus pandemic, we could see some changes.
“For us to put out a plan right now, to make it public would be out of date by the end of the week because we get new information just about every day.”
After more than 170 years, Fair director Pete Poe tells me so far, the event will happen as planned.
“We don’t anticipate any major changes, just with the information that’s coming in. We have worked with the folks at the county health department to be assured that they are in our loop and we are in their loop with the information they are forwarding to us.”
He says they are constantly updated within the industry as well, with changes in place to keep you safe.
“We’re working hard as a group to put on the fair that the local community would like to see. What they have come to expect. We have regular meetings with various committees dealing with the virus obviously, and also with our regular planning.”
Poe says as of now social distancing will be enforced throughout the park along with other safety measures.
Tickets for this years fair are scheduled to go on sale July 23rd.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.