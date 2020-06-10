Scattered Rain/Storms Early This Morning

Scattered rain and storms continue to push through southeast Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee this morning. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be the main hazards. Most of this will be gone by mid-morning. There will be periods of more sun during the first half of the day, then clouds increasing again by the afternoon which could produce a sprinkle here or there. High temps will be in the low to upper 70s. Some areas will experience their high temperatures this morning ahead of a cold front. Gusty winds between 30-40 mph stay around through the afternoon.