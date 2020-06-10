Registration opens for SEMO Food Bank Golf Classic

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank Ninth Annual Golf Classic is opened for registration.
The classic will be held on Monday, August, 31, at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau.
Team registration for the four-man scramble is $600 and includes lunch, golf cart, and snacks and drinks along the course.
The roster is limited to 25 teams for the par-72 Jack Nicklaus designed course.
Team check-in begins at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at 11:45 a.m. Tee times begin at 12:30 p.m. The day also includes contests, and the winner of the hole-in-one could receive a $10,000 prize provided by First Midwest Bank in Cape Girardeau.
“The past few months have been incredibly challenging,” said SEMO Food Bank Chief Executive Officer Joey Keys. “We think by the end of August people will be more than ready for a little golf therapy.
“More importantly, it’s an opportunity to help feed hungry children in Southeast Missouri. When schools closed early and people began losing their jobs because of COVID-19, we saw a tremendous increase in the number of people needing food assistance. This tournament helps us support programs targeted specifically at feeding children right here in this area.”
Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the food bank’s BackPacks for Friday (BFF) and A Better Childhood (ABC) Mobile Food Pantry Programs.
The backpack program provides weekend food to children who need it.
The backpacks are discreetly distributed to children in participating schools throughout the school year.
Combined, the programs provide food to more than 1,000 hungry children every month.
Interested teams can register online at SemoFoodBank.org, click on Events and Annual Golf Classic, or call the Food Bank at 573-471-1818. Sponsorship opportunities also are available, and can be arranged by calling Lisa Church at 573-475-7566.
