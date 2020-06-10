3rd phase of construction finished on Jackson, Mo. roundabout

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The third phase of construction on the new roundabout is finished.
Phase four will begin on Thursday, June 11. This will be the last phase of construction.
The roundabout is located at the intersection of E. Main Street and Shawnee Blvd.
The temporary traffic signals that are currently in place will remain in place for the fourth phase.
Access to S. Shawnee and N. Shawnee Blvd. from E. Main St. will still be inaccessible. However, traffic from S. Shawnee Blvd. will now be able to make both right and left turns onto E. Main St.
The project is scheduled to be finished in July, weather permitting.
Residents are asked to avoid the intersection by using alternate routes, if possible.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.