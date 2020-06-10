Poplar Bluff prom to be held June 20

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff’s Prom will be held on June 20 at the Black River Coliseum.
Grand March will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the PBHS Facebook page.
Due to social distancing, only 1,000 guests will be permitted into the building.
This will be on a first come first serve basis.
Masks are not required for the event.
There will be a DJ, dancing and all you can eat desserts.
Prom court sashes can be picked up Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with ticket sales.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.