Poplar Bluff prom to be held June 20

By Jessica Ladd | June 10, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 3:51 PM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Poplar Bluff’s Prom will be held on June 20 at the Black River Coliseum.

Grand March will start at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on the PBHS Facebook page.

Due to social distancing, only 1,000 guests will be permitted into the building.

This will be on a first come first serve basis.

Masks are not required for the event.

There will be a DJ, dancing and all you can eat desserts.

Prom court sashes can be picked up Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with ticket sales.

