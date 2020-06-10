Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of reckless ATV driving

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROHV), Utility Vehicles (UTV) and All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) have become a problem on state highways and county roadways in Perry County.
There have been numerous reports of careless/reckless driving and property damage.
Missouri state definitions for a ROHV, UTV and ATV, which are different from each other, can be located in the photos listed below.
The tags allow for ROHV, UTV and ATV to be operated on any Perry County Road (PCR), which state highways do not apply with the county tag.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is warning people that they may be stopped by deputies and checked for regulations.
Warnings will be given at first and if violations continue the person is subject to ticketing.
