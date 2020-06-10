Paducah police looking for 2 suspects who damaged ATM, stole money

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for two suspects who damaged an ATM and stole money early on Wednesday, June 10.
One of the two suspects was described as wearing a yellow jacket.
According to the Paducah Police Department, a witness called them around 2:59 a.m. and reported he saw two men wrap a chain around an ATM at BB&T Bank on U.S. 60, and pull it with their truck. The witness said the truck left, going north on Olivet Church Road.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the damaged ATM with money missing.
Police determined the truck used in the theft was a beige 1999 Ford stolen earlier from a home on Wellsley Way in McCracken County. Officers said the truck has Kentucky License 380-296 and will have tailgate damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550. Information can also be given anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 or on the WKY Crime Stoppers app.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.