One more Jackson County resident dies due to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department has announced the death of a Jackson County resident who had previously confirmed to have COVID-19.
The health department was also notified of three Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
There have been 308 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including twelve deaths related to the disease.
Three more residents were released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 259 residents.
37 active cases are currently being managed.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.