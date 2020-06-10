One dead in fatal I-57 crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 10, around 1:00 p.m., a FedEx truck-tractor double bottom trailer left the road, traveled down a ravine, over-turned, and struck a tree.
The 75 year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene, on northbound Interstate 57, at Milepost 63, in a work zone.
While in the work zone, the right side steer tire of the truck dropped into a shoulder “cut-out.” The truck continued through the entire length of the “cut-out.”
When the truck reached the end of the “cut-out,” the truck left the road.
The Franklin County Coroner was on scene.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.
