One dead in fatal I-57 crash

One dead in fatal I-57 crash
By Ashley Smith | June 10, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 6:11 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On June 10, around 1:00 p.m., a FedEx truck-tractor double bottom trailer left the road, traveled down a ravine, over-turned, and struck a tree.

The 75 year-old driver was pronounced dead on scene, on northbound Interstate 57, at Milepost 63, in a work zone.

While in the work zone, the right side steer tire of the truck dropped into a shoulder “cut-out.” The truck continued through the entire length of the “cut-out.”

When the truck reached the end of the “cut-out,” the truck left the road.

The Franklin County Coroner was on scene.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.

