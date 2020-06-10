Search on for truck that left the scene of crash on Hwy. 34 in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are looking for a truck that left the scene of a crash on Highway 34.
It happened on Wednesday, June 10 around 2:45 p.m. when a Chevrolet truck hit a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica in the rear on westbound Highway 34, about 1.5 miles west of Jackson.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the highway patrol said they’re looking for a black extended cab truck with front end damage.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an 11-year-old girl and a 73-year-old woman were taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital with minor injuries.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, the truck was heading westbound on Highway 34.
