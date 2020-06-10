New wave of COVID-19 cases in Perry County, Mo.

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One Heartland county already hit hard by COVID-19 is facing a second wave of cases.
“It’s not going away unfortunately,” said Sylvia Forester, Perry County Health Department director.
According to Forester, this second wave of COVID-19 cases is different than the first outbreak in the county.
“When we do our contact tracing we’re finding more and more close contacts. Our close contacts list is growing because ya know people are doing more recreationally. Everyone’s getting back to work," she said.
On top of those recent close contact cases, Forester said they’ve had recent outbreaks at Gilster-Mary Lee and The Estates of Perryville Nursing Home.
“They’re coordinating with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. And when I was briefed, they had completed first round testing and second round testing. So we’re still in the process of getting results from that second round testing,” said Forester.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, close contact cases are from people spending at least ten minutes with someone who has COVID-19 at a distance of six feet apart or less and being six feet apart or less from a COVID-19 positive person who coughs or sneezes.
“This is something that everyone is still learning on daily. There’s new information. The more we get into it, the more information and data we have to look at, study, address. So, it’s still a learning process, and everyone’s doing the best that they can,” said Forester. “Please remain vigilant. It’s going to take all of us doing our part still to combat this.”
Even as the county reopens more and more, Forester said the health department’s still responding in the same way as when the outbreak started.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.