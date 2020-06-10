Nashville District beaches, picnic shelters in Tennessee reopening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - As part of a phased approach for reopening recreation facilities following COVID-19 closures, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District is opening additional Corps-managed day use recreation areas and amenities on June 12.
This announcement applies to all USACE-managed recreation areas located within the State of Tennessee including those at Lake Barkley, Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, Center Hill Lake, and Dale Hollow Lake.
Swimming areas and picnic shelters at USACE -operated recreation areas within the Cumberland River Basin in the state of Kentucky will remain closed at this time in accordance with Kentucky’s phased re-opening plans.
State-operated or concessionaire operated beaches and recreation areas at USACE Lakes have their own policies in place.
The Nashville District recommends that the public contact the respective state agencies for their operating status.
