Mother says neighbor saved sons life even while he had COVID-19

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland mom is still in shock after her son’s neighbor saved him, even though she knew he had COVID-19.
“I want her to know how really special she is to me. I just want her to know that what she did, it won’t go unnoticed. I will forever love her,” said Treviya Ochoamadrid, mother
Ochoamadrid is talking about her son’s neighbor, Angie.
“I just want the world to know Angie," she said.
Ochoamadrid is hailing her as a hero.
“To know that she put her life on the line to save my sons life. She was just like a first responder, she did a mom’s job," she said.
Her son has COVID-19 and was sent home from the hospital just four days ago.
“So, he was set to go to his dialysis treatment on Tuesday at 3:15 and I tried calling him all day and so did my daughter and we couldn’t get an answer from him,” she said.
Ochoamadrid sent her daughter over to her son’s apartment before help arrived.
“When she pulled up, the neighbor her name is Angie, she came up and asked what was going on and my daughter told her, and she didn’t ask any questions," she said.
Angie knew the man had COVID-19, but that didn’t stop her.
“She wasn’t listening to anyone, all she cared about was just getting that door opened to get in there to save my son’s life and that she did, and I am so thankful," she said.
Ochoamadrid said her son is now at a Cape Girardeau hospital on life support.
“I asked the nurse did he think he will be okay? He said at this point he said I don’t not know. We just doing what we can and it’s heartbreaking,” she said.
She said what Angie did is what keeps her faith alive, for her son.
“It’s just so amazing to know that someone cared that much to put their life on the line for someone else,” she said.
Ochoamadrid said she believes her son will make it through. She said once her son is well, they are throwing a party to thank their neighbor Angie.
