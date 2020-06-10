More than 521K tested for COVID-19 in Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) announced 631 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 14 deaths.
Currently, 27,575 individuals have tested positive for the virus in Tennessee, including 435 deaths and 18,013 recoveries.
TDH reports 1,974 COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized.
Approximately 521,197 Tennesseans have been tested for the virus, including 8,434 in past 24-hours.
Governor Bill Lee is scheduled to give an update on Tennessee’s COVID-19 response at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 10.
