Mo. officer recovering from spinal cord injury, rib fractures after being intentionally hit by car outside police headquarters
Springfield Officer Mark Priebe was hit by a vehicle outside police headquarters. (Source: Springfield Police Department)
By Amber Ruch | June 10, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT - Updated June 10 at 5:07 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer hit by a car outside police headquarters is recovering from a spinal cord injury and multiple rib fractures.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Mark Priebe had surgery to stabilize his spine late on Tuesday evening, June 9. They said the surgery went well and he was looking forward to going home to be with his family.

The police department thanked the community for its support.

Priebe was intentionally hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning outside the Springfield Police Headquarters.

