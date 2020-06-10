Mo. officer recovering from spinal cord injury, rib fractures after being intentionally hit by car outside police headquarters

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer hit by a car outside police headquarters is recovering from a spinal cord injury and multiple rib fractures.
According to the Springfield Police Department, Officer Mark Priebe had surgery to stabilize his spine late on Tuesday evening, June 9. They said the surgery went well and he was looking forward to going home to be with his family.
The police department thanked the community for its support.
Priebe was intentionally hit by a vehicle on Tuesday morning outside the Springfield Police Headquarters.
You can click here to donate to a fund to help Officer Priebe and his family.
