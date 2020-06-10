Mercy Health receives gaming cart for pediatrics through grant

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes has bought a mobile gaming cart for the Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital pediatric unit.
The $3,500 in funding was received in a grant from the Honorable Order Kentucky Colonels (HOKC).
“The gaming cart is going to be a big hit on the pediatric unit,” said Mercy Health Foundation Lourdes President Jessica Toren. “Children in the hospital need both the distraction and entertainment this unit will provide and for that we can’t thank the Kentucky Colonels enough.”
In 2019, HOKC awarded $2.1 million in grants to 265 non-profits.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.