MDC warns of fish dumping in Mo. waterways

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking people not to dumb aquarium or garden pond fish in Missouri ponds, lakes, rivers or streams.
Staff recently caught these and other large, non-native koi fish while sampling for native fish at Sugar Creek Conservation Area in NEMO.
Of the 20 native species found during sampling, all were under size and lower in numbers than expected.
MDC believes dumping non-native fish into the environment can hurt the native fish.
The large koi fish have stunted the population and size of native fish due to the fact they eat the same food as young fish.
