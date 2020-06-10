McCracken Co. to receive $58,008 in COVID-19 funding

“The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud my CARES Act continues to support strong local officials like Judge-Executive Craig Clymer who are helping lead the response in McCracken County,” said Senator McConnell. “Those on the frontlines of this crisis, including our first responders and healthcare heroes, deserve all the support we can provide. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working to deliver the resources to overcome the coronavirus crisis in Kentucky.”