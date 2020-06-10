McCracken Co. to receive $58,008 in COVID-19 funding

WASHINGTON (KFVS) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced that McCracken County, Kentucky has received a $58,008 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Bureau of Justice Assistance.
These federal resources, made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, will be used to assist the county with its coronavirus response efforts.
The funding is being distributed by DOJ’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, which allows local governments like McCracken County to support efforts to control the spread of coronavirus in the area.
It can be used for overtime pay for first responders and medical professionals, to address the needs of local jails, as well as to purchase personal protection equipment such as masks, gloves, sanitizer, and other coronavirus-related priorities.
“The Senate took bold action to support communities battling the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud my CARES Act continues to support strong local officials like Judge-Executive Craig Clymer who are helping lead the response in McCracken County,” said Senator McConnell. “Those on the frontlines of this crisis, including our first responders and healthcare heroes, deserve all the support we can provide. As Senate Majority Leader, I’m constantly working to deliver the resources to overcome the coronavirus crisis in Kentucky.”
To date, organizations in McCracken County have received more than $33 million as a result of Senator McConnell’s CARES Act, including $15 million for Baptist Health Paducah, $14.7 million for Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital, $2.4 million for West Kentucky Community and Technical College, nearly $1.09 million for Barkley Regional Airport, $328,255 for Housing Authority of Paducah, and $41,580 for City of Paducah Section 8 Housing.
