Man shot in the leg after altercation with a friend

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway in Marshall County, Kentucky after a man was shot in the leg.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Reid Metcalf, 76, shot his friend Shawn Dittman in the leg after some kind of altercation.
The altercation took place at Metcalf’s home in Gilberstville sometime on Tuesday, June 9.
Dittman was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Metcalf was arrested on various drug charges and violating the conditions of his release, stemming from a prior wanton endangerment charge.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting is still under investigation and will likely be presented to a Marshall County Grand Jury at a later date.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.