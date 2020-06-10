Liquor to-go approved in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Liquor to-go has officially been approved by the city of Carbondale.
The City Council passed the measure on Tuesday night, June 9 and Wednesday was the first day it was in place.
PK’s in Downtown Carbondale hoped business would pick up from this.
“It should help," said bar manager Mike Martinek. "I mean, really, it should. Should make things a lot, should at least encourage people to come out more, you know what I mean. If they can grab a drink to go home with or whatever so that should help.”
Martinek believed this will help all businesses around the city.
Businesses are required to follow the Illinois liquor control commission and will still close at 10 p.m.
