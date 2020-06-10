KYTC looking for input on new U.S. 60 four-lane in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering residents an opportunity to give their opinions on plans for the reconstruction of U.S. 60.
This would be from the Ballard-McCracken County line westward to near LaCenter in Ballard County.
According to KYTC, alternate one, the preferred alignment for the new four-lane, runs just south of the existing U.S. 60 from the end of the four-lane near the Ballard-McCracken County line extending westward to the Humphrey Creek Bridge at mile point 11.5 just east of LaCenter, a distance of about 6.8 miles.
Due to the pandemic, they said the ability to hold a public meeting is limited. That’s why they’re offering the public an opportunity look at the displays online, then provide comments to the project management team.
“We’ve held several public meetings on this project to promote public input,” said KYTC District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat. “We are prepared to work out plans for a virtual meeting, or maybe conduct a meeting in smaller groups by appointment if requested. However, we think we can glean an equal amount of public input from citizens on the preferred alignment via written comments, or by talking with individual property owners along the corridor.”
The purpose of the project is to improve mobility, connectivity and safety along the U.S. 60 corridor in eastern Ballard County. The online displays provide citizens the opportunity to review the preferred alternate, then present questions or comments to the project team by phone or in writing.
Property owners and nearby residents who have questions and comments regarding the reconstruction of U.S. 60 in eastern Ballard County may contact project manager Chris Kuntz at the following address:
Chris Kuntz, P.E.
District One
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet
501 Kentucky Dam Road
Paducah, KY 42003
270-898-2431
KYTC said members of the project team can be available by appointment to share the displays with citizens who can’t see the online presentation.
The transportation cabinet is also providing the public an opportunity to request a public hearing to discuss the proposed impacts of the project. Anyone interested may request a public hearing for the project to discuss the environmental impacts of the proposed design. Comments on the Environmental Assessment and any requests for a public hearing must be submitted in writing by Tuesday, June 30, to the project manager.
All written and oral comments received will become a part of the official record for the project. Official records will be made available for review and copying only after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Transportation Cabinet Office Building, 200 Mero Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40622.
