Ky. Dept. of Fish and Wildlife Resources stock Noble Park lake with 1,100 catfish

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources stocked Lake Montgomery with 1,100 catfish.
This was the second delivery of catfish in two weeks to fully stock the lake in Noble Park.
The City of Paducah and Fish and Wildlife Resources are partners in the Fishing in Neighborhoods program.
For FINs lakes including Lake Montgomery, the daily limit is five rainbow trout and four catfish. Anglers 16 years old and older need a state fishing license, unless license exempt. There is a resident senior license for those who are 65 years old and older.
The program currently includes 44 lakes statewide with Lake Montgomery receiving four yearly stockings of channel catfish and three annual stockings of rainbow trout.
