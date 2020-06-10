Groundbreaking to be held for new Cape Girardeau City Hall at Common Pleas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking will be held for City Hall at Common Pleas on Ivers Square.
According to the City of Cape Girardeau, the groundbreaking will be Wednesday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
County workers started moving their stuff out of the building before the end of May.
The historic courthouse became Cape Girardeau’s new city hall after a new courthouse opened in Jackson. The upgrades on the Common Pleas Courthouse were expected to cost about $12 million.
