Gov. Pritzker signs fiscal year 2021 operating budget

“Since taking office, my administration has prioritized effective and efficient government as we’ve worked to undo years of financial mismanagement while rebuilding our hollowed out state government,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the enormous role government plays in keeping communities safe and providing the tools people need to build better lives. While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state revenues, investing in our people will allow the state to rebound and recover from this pandemic as we safely re-open. I will continue to advocate for a national program to support state and local governments to make up the difference in the revenues that fund vital services like hospitals and salaries for teachers and first responders.”