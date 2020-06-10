Gov. Pritzker signs fiscal year 2021 operating budget

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed the $42.9 billion Fiscal Year 2021 General Funds operating budget into law.
It provides authorization for Illinois to directly access the Federal Reserve Bank’s Municipal Liquidity Facility program was signed May 29.
“Since taking office, my administration has prioritized effective and efficient government as we’ve worked to undo years of financial mismanagement while rebuilding our hollowed out state government,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the enormous role government plays in keeping communities safe and providing the tools people need to build better lives. While the pandemic has had a devastating impact on our state revenues, investing in our people will allow the state to rebound and recover from this pandemic as we safely re-open. I will continue to advocate for a national program to support state and local governments to make up the difference in the revenues that fund vital services like hospitals and salaries for teachers and first responders.”
The governor said the major components of the budget invest in education, healthcare, public safety, vital human services, criminal justice reform and ongoing COVID-19 relief, while fully funding the state’s pension contributions.
The budget directs more than $5 billion in federal aid from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and other federal aid packages, to public health, social services, small businesses, local governments and households, including funding targeted to communities impacted by COVID-19.
It reflects reductions in operations appropriations of $200 million and another $140 million at the Department of Transportation from introduced levels and includes savings from an ongoing partial hiring freeze and restricted operations expenditures.
The governor said if Congress fails to enact funding for states and local governments in the near term and additional revenue from Public Act 101-8 doesn’t pass, he and his administration will work with the newly created Legislative Budget Oversight Commission and the Illinois General Assembly to identify solutions for addressing any financial gaps.
The budget will go into effect on July 1, the beginning of the state’s 2021 fiscal year.
