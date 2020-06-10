Gov. Pritzker announces $270M grant program for childcare providers

MOLINE, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced a $270 million Child Care Restoration grant program on June 10.
The first program of its kind in the nation, this program will support Illinois’ vast network of childcare providers as they continue to provide care to children across the state through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Strengthening child care is as much about building a strong economy as it is investing in our young people – both critical aspects of building an Illinois that truly serves our working families,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Before this pandemic hit, I promised that Illinois would become the best state in the nation for raising young children. The path forward has certainly become more complicated – but our commitment is stronger than ever.”
The Child Care Restoration grant program will dedicate at least $270 million of the state’s Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency (CURE) Fund to support the economic health of childcare providers as the state’s economy continues to reopen in the coming weeks and months.
As part of CURE, the Business Interruption Grants (BIG) Program is specifically designed to support businesses who endure lost revenue due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The Child Care Restoration Grants will be administered by the Illinois Network of Child Care Resource & Referral Agencies (INCCRRA).
The “Intent to Apply” survey launched today and is available online HERE.
The information gathered will help to inform the development of the grants program to be released in July 2020 and providers will receive their first installments later this summer.
The opportunity to respond to the survey will close on June 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm.
