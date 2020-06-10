Gainesville infant found dead, father arrested

On Monday, Gainesville Police say officers responded to the 700 block of North Howeth Street for a disturbance. Officers say the child’s mother was riding in a grey 2011 Volkswagen Jetta with her daughter and boyfriend, identified as Jeremy Brown. Brown is also Lyrik’s father.The mother told officers she and Brown got into an argument and physical altercation. According to officers, the mother says she was able to get out of the vehicle and Brown did so as well and continued the alleged assault. She said Brown then got back in the vehicle and left with the child.