First Alert: Scattered showers, storms continue

(KFVS) - Scattered rain and storms continue to push through southeast Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee this morning.
Storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning.
Gusty winds between 30 to 40 mph stick around through the afternoon.
There will be peeks of sunshine the first half of the day, but more clouds push into the area this afternoon.
Meteorologist Lisa Micheals says scattered sprinkles are possible.
High temperatures today will be in the low to upper 70s. Some parts of the Heartland will reach their high temps for the day this morning ahead of a cold front.
The rest of the week and weekend will be sunny and less humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.