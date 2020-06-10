Driver of stolen car flees police, crashes into trailer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 10, the driver of a stolen 2016 Jeep Wrangler, fled police, which resulted in a car crash.
An ISP officer attempted to pull over Derverz J. Thomas, 26 year old male from Marion, Ill, when Thomas failed to stop.
Thomas was driving on Illinois 149 northbound, just south of Elkville Blacktop Road, when slid off the roadway on a curve.
He traveled across a grassy field before striking an embankment, then he became airborne and struck a trailer.
Thomas was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the trailer was uninjured.
The Illinois State Police are still actively investigating this incident.
The Cambria Police Department is investigating the pursuit.
Criminal charges may be pending.
