Drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Dexter, Mo.

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A drive-thru testing site is open outside the Lighthouse Church.
It’s part of the state’s continued effort to test as many Missourians as possible for coronavirus.
The Dexter location is open until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10. You do have to register first.
The Missouri National Guard and health officials were on hand to administer the tests, and they’re doing it just like they did at other testing sites in places like Cape Girardeau and Sikeston over the past few days.
The tests are free, they’re paid for by federal funding.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson said testing will be the key to Missouri’s full economic recovery.
“The more testing we do, the more knowledge and data we have,” the governor said. “And the more confidence and reassurance we can give Missourians that it’s ok to move forward.”
There will also be testing sites in Ripley County in Doniphan on June 11 and Carter County in Van Buren on June 11.
