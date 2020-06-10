Cooler this afternoon. Pleasant end to the work week.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front is moving through the area and temperatures range from the lower 80s east to the upper 60s west. Temperatures will cool off across our eastern counties as the front moves through. We will also see clouds increase across the area later this afternoon. There may be a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry.
Clouds will move across the area this evening with skies clearing towards the morning hours. Winds will remain gusty until around midnight when wind will finally relax. Thursday loos to be sunny and pleasant across the Heartland. Temperatures will run about five to ten degrees warm than today in most areas.
Lows tonight will be in the middle to upper 50s. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.
Friday we will see temperatures warm into the upper 80s. the weekend right now looks great, but a system will bring a cloud or two and maybe a sprinkle on Sunday.
