Commemorative coin celebrates 100 years of Women’s Right to Vote

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs announced a new coin honoring that time in history.
“I think of the unsinkable women who paved the way for their daughters, our right to vote and to hold office. I marvel at Black activist Ida B. Wells, and her courage during the first Suffrage parade in Washington DC in 1913,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “She and 60 other Black women were told to move to the back. Wells said, ‘Either I go with you or not at all’ and marched right alongside them. It was an honor to be a part of the committee to create a coin that honors the courage of these women.”
It was designed by Illinois artists Leslie Bodenstein and Jason Pickleman of JNL Graphic Design. They were selected through a request for qualifications process. The coin is being minted by MTM Recognition out of Princeton, Ill.
Congress passed the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on June 4, 1919. It was ratified by the Illinois General Assembly on June 10, 1919, followed by 35 other states. The 19th Amendment became part of the U.S. Constitution on August 26, 1920.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.