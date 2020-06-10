Commemorative coin celebrates 100 years of Women’s Right to Vote

“I think of the unsinkable women who paved the way for their daughters, our right to vote and to hold office. I marvel at Black activist Ida B. Wells, and her courage during the first Suffrage parade in Washington DC in 1913,” Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton said. “She and 60 other Black women were told to move to the back. Wells said, ‘Either I go with you or not at all’ and marched right alongside them. It was an honor to be a part of the committee to create a coin that honors the courage of these women.”