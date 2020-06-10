Cave-in-Rock Ferry temporarily closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.
Winds along the Ohio River are running about 20 miles an hour out of the west at the ferry crossing.
Anytime the wind runs upstream it can create hazardous river conditions.
The ferry halted operations at 10 a.m. on June 10.
Based on the weather forecast, winds are expected to remain high well into the evening hours today.
If the ferry is unable to resume service this evening, operations will resume at 6 a.m., Thursday, on the normal schedule.
The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. central time, 7 days a week.
