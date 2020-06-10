Heartland campground reports increase in business

MARQUAND, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ve talked about how many of our outdoor attractions are seeing a boost during the pandemic; and that goes for a popular floating site in Madison County, but you will find some changes if you go.
Mary Warren heads up the Castor River Ranch Campground. She said luckily her business wasn’t impacted too much by COVID-19.
“Actually, we’ve seen an increase in our business just in the last couple of weeks,” she said.
She said they never closed during the stay-at-home order but they did change their cleaning protocols.
"We have increased our cleaning of the kayaks and canoes tubes disinfecting those after each use same with our restrooms," Warren said.
She said they’ve also changed some customer service habits. Instead of moving cars while people enjoy the water, they now have a different rule.
"In the past we have always just jumped in with people or we've allowed people in our vehicle and we just kind of socially distanced ourselves from our customers in the float business," she said.
Jennifer Steen said being outdoors is the best place to be right now.
"It's been pretty nice being out here during the pandemic because social distancing is not a problem," Steen said.
Warren said despite everything going on, being out by the water takes the stress away.
“They can come here, and for a while, they can just forget about the madness that’s going on out in the world,” she said.
