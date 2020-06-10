Carlisle County undercover investigation leads to arrest of two men

CARLISLE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An undercover investigation by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of two individuals from East Prairie, Missouri and charges for an Arlington, Kentucky man.
On June 9 the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office assisted by the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office and the Carlisle County Jailer’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of US Highway 80 East in Arlington Ky.
The search warrant was the result of a previous undercover operation in which David Adams (67) and Mark Adams (48) both of East Prairie sold methamphetamine to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office.
During the search warrant a Charles Edwards was located in the residence and was in possession of personal use marijuana.
He was cited to court and not arrested.
Additional evidence was located from the location that was consistent with methamphetamine sales and pointed to both David and Mark Adams whom had recently moved into the Arlington, Ky. area.
They also found $1668.00 in cash that included marked money from the undercover operation.
Both were charged with Conspiracy to Traffic in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and lodged at the Ballard County Jail.
A third individual is expected to be charged as a result of the investigation.
