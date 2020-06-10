Calvert City to start reopening city parks

CALVERT CITY, Ky. (KFVS) - Calvert City plans to begin reopening city parks starting June 11, with guidelines for users.
City park facilities, including public restrooms, play structures, sports fields, sports courses and picnic shelters will all open.
- Restroom Facilities – remaining open and sanitized regularly
- Splash Fountain – Limit to 10 persons within fence. May use at your own risk.
- Basketball Courts – No group play. Limit to 10 persons within fence. May use at your own risk.
- Tennis/Pickleball Courts – Limit 10 persons within fence. May use at your own risk.
- Playground facilities – Practice social distancing. May use at your own risk.
Routine maintenance will continue to be performed daily throughout the parks.
Calvert City’s Greenway trail was not closed.
Park facilities closed back in late March in an effort to minimize crowds and slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We want people to start playing pickleball again and using our facilities safely. Limiting the number of people within the fences of our courts will help with social distancing,” said Calvert City’s Mayor Lynn Jones.
“I want to encourage citizens to use the facilities at their own risk. Participate within your comfort level for you and your family,” said Jones.
The city is asking park visitors to stay at home if they feel ill; come prepared by bringing hand sanitizer and a mask; continue to maintain social distancing; and to respect others space.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.