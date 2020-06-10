Authorities searching for missing 9-year-old boy considered in danger

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing nine-year-old boy considered to be in danger.
Liam Richards was reported missing after he left his home on KY 348/Symsonia Highway around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
It is unknown at which direction the young may have traveled when he left his home or his destination.
Richards was last seen wearing black shorts and is likely not wearing a shirt or shoes.
The sheriff’s office Richards requires medication and reportedly has a fear of the dark.
Authorities believe it is possible the boy has found a shelter for the night and come out during the daylight.
The sheriff’s office considers Richards in danger due to his age and the circumstances.
Numerous first responders are searching for the boy.
Anyone who has seen Richards or knows his whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department or Marshall County Central Dispatch at 270-527-1333.
