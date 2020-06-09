Women lost on float trip rescued by MSHP helicopter crew

COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - What was likely supposed to be a relaxing day on the Lamine River in Cooper County, Missouri turned into an emergency for two women.
The two women planned to go on a four-hour float trip, but they got lost.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP), the women entered the river at approximately 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 and they called for help around 10:40 p.m.
MSHP troopers and helicopter crew and deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.
With the help of night-vision goggles, the MSHP pilot and tactical flight officer found the missing women on the river at 1:09 a.m.
The woman were located between Otterville and Pilot Grove, Mo.
The rescue did not stop there.
Search crews on the ground were unable to reach the women due to their remote location in a wooded area.
The MSHP crew found a nearby field to land the helicopter and rescued the women.
They were transported to nearby officers who returned them to their vehicles.
